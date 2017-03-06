Pregnant mom struts around in giraffe mask, mocks viral video

MYRTLE BEACH – With social media users captivated recently by eagle and giraffe cams, one pregnant mom in South Carolina decided to get in on the action.

Erin Dietrich donned a giraffe head and strutted around her bedroom for about eight minutes Sunday. She livestreamed the entire event on Facebook Live.

The post, just like the wildlife cams, went viral. Dietrich's livestream received more than 14 million views on Facebook and was shared nearly 300,000 times by Monday afternoon.

Dietrich said she ordered the giraffe mask through Amazon and it arrived earlier in the day.

"Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household," she posted.

According to her profile, Dietrich is a photographer in the Myrtle Beach area.

The post mocked a popular livestream of a giraffe cam. For weeks, a pregnant giraffe named April has starred in her own livestream at Animal Adventure Park in New York. April is set to deliver her fourth calf in the coming weeks.