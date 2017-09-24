Pregnant doctor goes into labor during patient's delivery

IOWA - A pregnant doctor went into labor while delivering her patient's baby.

OB-GYN Emily Jacobs was in the process of delivering her patient's baby when she noticed some fluid leaking.

"I noticed what I thought was the amniotic fluid of the patient, as the baby was delivering," Jacobs told ABC News. "It wasn't until I left the room when I realized that it was my water that had broken."

The 28-year-old was ushered into a triage room by her supervisor where she waited for labor confirmation.

"I was freaking out a little bit because we were still seeing patients," Jacobs said.

One of Jacobs' colleagues, Keely Ulmer, happened to be on the floor when Jacobs went into labor.

"It was a pretty special experience," Ulmer said. "She did a wonderful job and her husband was very supportive. I am grateful to be part of the experience."

Since her delivery, Jacobs' thought her unique birth story made her a better doctor who is "more understanding" of her pregnant patients.

"People will come in [who are] in pre-term labor often ... very worried about the health of their baby and health of themselves. Until [I went] through it, I can definitely appreciate just how worried and nervous you get," Jacobs' said.