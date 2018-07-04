88°
Preemies dress in patriotic best for Independence Day

ILLINOIS - These babies in their Fourth of July best will make your heart swell with patriotic pride.

More than 30 preemies staying in Advocate Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Downers Grove, Illinois, donned red, white and blue outfits as part of an early Independence Day celebration.

Nurses and child life specialists helped decorate their surroundings with American flags to celebrate their first Fourth of July with their parents.

