Predicted rain expected to help cleanup project along Tickfaw River

Photo: The Livingston Parish News

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Livingston Parish official says work along the Tickfaw River isn't moving fast enough.

The Livingston Parish News reports that the lack of extended rainfall hampered the process, according to Mark Harrell, director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

"The river is too shallow, which has made it too hard for us to navigate," Harrell said. "We need more rain."

Weather forecasts predict an above-average rainfall will occur this week. The rain could help the $3.5 million cleanup project move forward, according to the news outlet. There is an 80 percent chance of rain expected Tuesday and a 60 percent for the next two days.

Funding was kickstarted by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The project stretches the Natalbany (River) from La. 22 to Interstate 12, as well as the Tickfaw River from the state park to the St. Helena line, and from Colyell down to Buddy Ellis Road and back to Colyell Bay.

Reports say the project is the result of the August 2016 flood that dropped more than 31 inches of rain in the area in less than 36 hours and flooded more than 80 percent of the structures.