Prayer vigil to be held for 4-year-old, father killed in LaPlace shooting

LAPLACE - Law enforcement, clergy and community leaders will hold a prayer vigil in memory of the father and 4-year-old girl killed earlier this week in LaPlace.

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle. Authorities say 29-year-old Cameron Mack was carrying groceries and his 4-year-old daughter Cali up the stairs to their apartment when the gunman stepped out of some nearby shadows and opened fire.

The 4-year-old was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. The father was flown to a New Orleans area hospital via AirMed but later died from his injuries.

The vigil will take place Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the site where the two were killed.