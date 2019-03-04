37°
Prairieville woman accused of setting mobile home on fire
PRAIRIEVILLE - An Ascension Parish woman is facing an arson charge after allegedly setting a mobile home on fire.
Arrest records show 34-year-old Julieta Ealouis was booked on one count of simple arson.
According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the Prairieville Fire Department was called to a trailer fire located in the 15000 block of Braud Road on February 19. Fire officials determined the "suspicious" blaze was started in the living room.
Further investigation led to the issue of a warrant for Ealouis' arrest.
On March 1, she was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
