Prairieville residents worried about plans for businesses on Highway 73

PRAIRIEVILLE- Some residents in Prairieville are worried about what could happen if a strip mall becomes a reality in their area.



There are plans for a Crawfish Aquatics swim school, doctors offices and more on Highway 73 between Airline Highway and I-10. Those plans would immediately impact residents living in two large subdivisions off that road.



"The noise discipline, the traffic," Prairieville resident James Templet said. "We have so much traffic already and all the congestion in the morning and afternoons."



Nearly a hundred residents living in multiple subdivisions are hot over the plans. They include a swim school, day care, doctors office and coffee shop. Residents in the Longwood Subdivision believe the proposed development could cause problems at the front of the entrance.



"We've paid the money to be quiet," Templet said. "That's what we want. They are starting to cut the trees down and mess up the servitudes."



Many of the neighbors on both sides of Highway 73 are opposed to the plans for this piece of property. They say it could add to the nightmare they already encounter.



"One can safely assume traffic is going to increase because you're going to be bringing in more people," Lenae Goeke said.



Last year, we showed you multiple drivers using the turning lane in the morning to beat patiently waiting drivers trying to get to I-10. It caused the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to station deputies out there in the morning. More than a dozen drivers received tickets in one day. Tonight, we've learned it continues to happen, and some fear people will get hurt as traffic as no where to go.



"Even with the turn lane they put in, it hasn't solved the problem of the traffic," Goeke said.



Residents did get a small win last night. Plans for the strip mall were delayed for the next 30 days. Crawfish Aquatics is the business trying to develop there and says their plans are moving forward.