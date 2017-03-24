Prairieville man dies in Ascension Parish motorcycle crash

GEISMAR – State Police say a Prairieville man has died in a motorcycle crash in Ascension Parish Thursday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash took the life of 56-year-old Paul Stephens around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say Stephens was driving a motorcycle westbound on LA 30 east of LA 73 when he tried to pass an 18-wheeler using the center turn lane. Police say Stephens struck a raised divider in the median and was ejected from his motorcycle. He came to rest in the westbound lane and was struck by an SUV.

State Police say Stephens suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers.