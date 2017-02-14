Prairieville man charged for beating, raping woman

PRAIRIEVILLE - An Ascension Parish Grand Jury indicted a man Wednesday after he turned himself in for beating and raping a woman in November.

According to District Attorney Ricky Babin, 55-year-old Stephen Janis was charged with first degree rape, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, and second degree battery.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman was kept in Janis' home and was an acquaintance of his. The woman was able to escape from the home as Janis slept.

Janis turned himself in after the victim accused him of the crimes late last year.