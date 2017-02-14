68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prairieville man charged for beating, raping woman

1 hour 54 minutes 25 seconds ago February 14, 2017 Feb 14, 2017 Tuesday, February 14 2017 February 14, 2017 5:01 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PRAIRIEVILLE - An Ascension Parish Grand Jury indicted a man Wednesday after he turned himself in for beating and raping a woman in November.

According to District Attorney Ricky Babin, 55-year-old Stephen Janis was charged with first degree rape, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, and second degree battery.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman was kept in Janis' home and was an acquaintance of his. The woman was able to escape from the home as Janis slept. 

Janis turned himself in after the victim accused him of the crimes late last year. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days