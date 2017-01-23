Prairieville man arrested for impersonating a police officer

65°
January 23, 2017
By: Jeremy Krail

PRAIRIEVILLE - Police have arrested a man for impersonating a law enforcement officer after he pulled over another vehicle Saturday night.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Van Broussard Road in reference to a suspicious person complaint Sunday night. They learned that 28-year-old Christopher Rodriguez of Prairieville was driving a vehicle with flashing red lights and stopped another vehicle.

According to Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, Rodriguez addressed himself as an undercover agent while displaying a gun at his side. Rodriguez let the victim go and police later arrested him at his residence.

Rodriguez was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for false impersonation of a police officer and special restrictions on flashing lights. His bond is set at $100,000.

