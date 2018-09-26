Prairieville daycare remains open despite judge's decision to pull license

75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
PRAIRIEVILLE - A daycare center in Ascension Parish remains open this morning although a judge upheld a state decision to pull its license. 

The Alphabet Soup Learning Center's license was revoked earlier this year, with the state citing a history of noncompliance. An investigation revealed 74 deficiencies at the daycare over a two-year period.

One incident involved a child being over-medicated. The department said the center failed to report the incident to the proper authorities. It was later learned that the owner of the center wasn't documenting who administered medication to the child or how much was given. 

A letter was sent to parents Tuesday saying the center would appeal the ruling. 

