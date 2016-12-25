69°
Powerful earthquake shakes Chile

1 hour 8 minutes 27 seconds ago December 25, 2016 Dec 25, 2016 Sunday, December 25 2016 December 25, 2016 10:40 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SANTIAGO, Chile - A powerful earthquake shook southern Chile on Sunday, prompting officials to order an evacuation of coastal areas to guard against a possible tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.7 and said it struck at 11:22 a.m. local time (9:22 a.m. EST; 1422 GMT) near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, about 25 miles southwest of Puerto Quello and at a depth of 20 miles. The area is relatively sparsely populated.

Chile's naval oceanographic service declared a preventative tsunami alert and officials began evacuating coastal areas in the southern part of the country.

