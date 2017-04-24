64°
Powerful 7.1 quake shakes central Chile; no damage reported

39 minutes 8 seconds ago April 24, 2017 Apr 24, 2017 Monday, April 24 2017 April 24, 2017 8:31 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Q13 Fox

SANTIAGO, Chile - A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck off Chile's central coast but there are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Monday's quake was centered in the Pacific about 22 miles west of the port city of Valparaiso and hit around 6:40 p.m. Buildings swayed in Santiago, the capital 70 miles to the east.

Chile's emergency services office says no damage to infrastructure has been immediately reported and authorities are discounting the possibility of a tsunami.

Chile is highly earthquake-prone. A devastating 8.8-magnitude quake and the tsunami it unleashed in 2010 killed more than 500 people. It was among the strongest ever recorded.

