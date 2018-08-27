78°
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Anyone who bought a Powerball ticket in New Orleans should take a close look at their numbers.
According to the Louisiana Lottery's website, a ticket sold at the Ideal Mart on North Rampart Street is worth $1 million. The ticket correctly matched five out of five white balls. The company says the odds of doing so is 1 in 11,658,054.
Saturday’s winning numbers were: 20-25-54-57-63 with a 08 Powerball. The multiplier was 2x. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing was $70 million.
