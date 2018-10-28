Powerball jackpot settles at $688M, 4th largest

File Image

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Powerball officials say the jackpot won in Saturday night's drawing was $687.8 million, about $62 million less than originally estimated.

The jackpot had been estimated at $750 million ahead of the drawing. Lottery officials say two tickets sold in Iowa and New York match the winning numbers and will split the grand prize.

The exact jackpot is determined by sales figures where tickets are sold. Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Officials note that the reason jackpots grow so dramatically when prizes get enormous is because people who don't normally play decide to buy a few tickets. That's great for lottery sales but makes it more difficult for officials to estimate how many irregular players will participate and how many tickets they'll buy, adding further complications to the jackpot estimate.