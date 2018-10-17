67°
Powerball hits $345M for Wednesday night's drawing; Check numbers here
While no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the Mega Millions prize Tuesday night, some people may still find their luck with tonight's Powerball.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $345 million dollars.
The winning numbers for October 17: 3-57-64-68-69 PB 15
