Power returning after thousands affected in EBR after outages

BATON ROUGE - A majority of Entergy's customers in Baton Rouge have power again after the Monday morning outages.

The outages were reported around 8:30 a.m. in multiple neighborhoods. The outages have been linked to a thunderstorm that moved through the area.

Entergy estimated that a majority of its customers would have power back by noon. For some, power is estimated to be back by 4 p.m.

Early Monday morning, Entergy reported that 6,284 customers were without power.