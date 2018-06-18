74°
Latest Weather Blog
Power returning after thousands affected in EBR after outages
BATON ROUGE - A majority of Entergy's customers in Baton Rouge have power again after the Monday morning outages.
The outages were reported around 8:30 a.m. in multiple neighborhoods. The outages have been linked to a thunderstorm that moved through the area.
Entergy estimated that a majority of its customers would have power back by noon. For some, power is estimated to be back by 4 p.m.
Early Monday morning, Entergy reported that 6,284 customers were without power.
Storm moving through has knocked out power around Baton Rouge. This is Dalrymple at May near the LSU lakes. pic.twitter.com/lFnTgBehJr— WBRZ News (@WBRZ) June 18, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern