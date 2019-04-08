67°
Power restored to most in EBR after heavy storms

BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to most residences and businesses following heavy storms Sunday.

Last night Entergy reported over 2,000 people were without electricity in East Baton Rouge Parish while Jefferson Parish had more than 4,000. Orleans Parish along with Tangipahoa and Terrebonne each had a least 1,000 people without power.

By Monday morning there were 449 in EBR still without power, while Jefferson Parish had 545. Power was restored to all by 43 in Orleans Parish with Tangipahoa and Terrebonne having 163 and 218 still without electricity. 

Click here for the Entergy map.

