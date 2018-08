Power restored to most customers after EBR outages

BATON ROUGE - Less than 200 Entergy customers are without power Friday.

One outage was reported between Government Street and Broussard. Most customers had power back around 10 a.m. A second outage was reported near Perkins Road and I-10. Most people in that area had power back around noon.

Originally more than 500 customers were without power. The company didn't say what caused the outages.