Power restored to Dutchtown High School following morning outage

By: Josh Jackson

GEISMAR - Power has been restored to Dutchtown High School following an outage Thursday morning.

The outage was reported before 8 a.m. A tweet from the Ascension Parish School Board Twitter said the school was still having a normal day of classes, with some adjustments, until power was brought back to the campus.

Before 9 a.m. power was restored to the school.

The cause of the outage was not immediatly provided.

