Power restored to Dutchtown High School following morning outage
GEISMAR - Power has been restored to Dutchtown High School following an outage Thursday morning.
The outage was reported before 8 a.m. A tweet from the Ascension Parish School Board Twitter said the school was still having a normal day of classes, with some adjustments, until power was brought back to the campus.
There is a power outage at Dutchtown High School. Entergy is en route to fix the problem. At this time, the school is still planning for a normal day with appropriate adjustments until the power is restored. pic.twitter.com/yh0jSNdGPw— Ascension Schools (@APSB_official) August 30, 2018
Before 9 a.m. power was restored to the school.
Power is restored at Dutchtown High School.— Ascension Schools (@APSB_official) August 30, 2018
The cause of the outage was not immediatly provided.
