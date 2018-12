Power restored to downtown Baton Rouge, other areas after Friday morning outage

Archive image

BATON ROUGE – A large part of downtown was without power Friday morning.

An outage was reported before 10 a.m.

There was an additional outage around the same time near Istrouma.

Entergy did not release details about what caused the outage. Power was restored shortly after 10 a.m.

