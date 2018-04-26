Power restored in three parishes following electrical facility fire

UPDATE: Entergy says power has been fully restored.

AMITE – A large fire at an electrical facility knocked out power to thousands of people in Tangipahoa and St. Helena Parish Wednesday.

Power outages were reported in the communities of Velma; All of Amite, Roseland, Fluker and most of the village of Tangipahoa. Most of eastern St. Helena Parish and a small portion of Livingston Parish along La. 441 was also without power Wednesday afternoon.

Tangipahoa Parish had the most outages as of 4:30 – Entergy reported nearly 9,000 people had lost power.

Authorities said they received reports of heavy smoke near a power substation earlier in the afternoon and found a fire when they arrived. On social media, people shared pictures of electrical equipment ablaze.

There is now word on what caused the fire. The blaze was put out around 5:30 and crews say they'll now assess how to restore power as well investigate the cause.

On its online power outage map, Entergy said power should be restored later Wednesday evening.

