Power restored in EBR after morning outage

Wednesday, September 26 2018 4:50 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to customers in East Baton Rouge after reported morning outage.

The outage was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Jones Creek and S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. According to Entergy, the outage was caused by a downed wire. Originally more than 2,000 customers were without power, by 5:45 a.m. that number had dropped to just over 200.

Power was restored around 10:30 a.m. 

