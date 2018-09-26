78°
Latest Weather Blog
Power restored in EBR after morning outage
BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to customers in East Baton Rouge after reported morning outage.
The outage was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Jones Creek and S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. According to Entergy, the outage was caused by a downed wire. Originally more than 2,000 customers were without power, by 5:45 a.m. that number had dropped to just over 200.
Power was restored around 10:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Power outage affecting about 2,000 customers south of I-12. Traffic lights out along parts of Sherwood Forest, Coursey, Stumberg and others— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 26, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville daycare remains open despite judge's decision to pull license
-
LSU sorority fundraising for Max Gruver Foundation
-
Judge upholds state's decision to pull Ascension daycare's license
-
More businesses taking shape at Nicholson Gateway
-
Good Samaritan rescues 4-year-old left behind on hot school bus