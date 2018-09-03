83°
Power restored in Baton Rouge after vehicle hits Entergy equipment
BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to customers after a vehicle crashed into equipment and caused an outage.
The outage was reported around 2:27 a.m. More than 200 customers near the Siegen Marketplace were without power Monday morning.
Power was restored by 8:30 a.m.
