83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power restored in Baton Rouge after vehicle hits Entergy equipment

2 hours 34 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 September 03, 2018 8:13 AM September 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to customers after a vehicle crashed into equipment and caused an outage.

The outage was reported around 2:27 a.m. More than 200 customers near the Siegen Marketplace were without power Monday morning.

Power was restored by 8:30 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days