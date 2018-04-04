68°
Power restored for some in Pointe Coupee after reported outages
POINTE COUPEE- Power has been restored to many residents in Pointe Coupee after recent outages, according to PC Electric.
Repairs are being done in Lettsworth and should be complete within an hour. Power has been restored in New Roads and Fordoche. As for the Lakeland and Oakland Road area, power has been restored to this area expect for Leblanc Lane. Crews are still working in the area.
For more information, contact PC Electic at 225-638-3751 or 800-738-7232.
