Power restored for most in EBR Parish; more than 1,000 still affected by outages

46 minutes 3 seconds ago June 24, 2017 Jun 24, 2017 Saturday, June 24 2017 June 24, 2017 9:32 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Thousands have been left without power following multiple outages in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to Entergy, about 7,000 of their customers were affected by the power outages amid thunderstorms Saturday. About 1,200 customers remain without power. 

The most affected areas are the following:

  • Just north of I-12 near Airline Highway
  • Along Highland Road near Staring Lane
  • Along Choctaw Drive near I-110
  • Along North Acadian Thruway near Florida Boulevard
  • Along Gardere Lane near Ben Burge Park

Entergy says it expects to have power restored to these areas by 12 a.m. Sunday morning.

