77°
Latest Weather Blog
Power restored for most in EBR Parish; more than 1,000 still affected by outages
BATON ROUGE - Thousands have been left without power following multiple outages in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to Entergy, about 7,000 of their customers were affected by the power outages amid thunderstorms Saturday. About 1,200 customers remain without power.
The most affected areas are the following:
- Just north of I-12 near Airline Highway
- Along Highland Road near Staring Lane
- Along Choctaw Drive near I-110
- Along North Acadian Thruway near Florida Boulevard
- Along Gardere Lane near Ben Burge Park
Entergy says it expects to have power restored to these areas by 12 a.m. Sunday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Final pick-up for flood debris in Central on Monday
-
Grace "Mama" Marino, founder of Gino's Restaurant, dies Thursday
-
Sex tape scandal, other issues frustrate some Southern supporters
-
Moldy MHU ruins flood victim's belongings
-
Video shows moment humpback whale breaches next to boat near New Jersey