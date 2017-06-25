Power restored for most in EBR Parish following Saturday outages

BATON ROUGE - Thousands were left without power following multiple outages in East Baton Rouge Parish Saturday.

According to Entergy, about 7,000 of their customers were affected by the power outages amid thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

The most affected areas were the following:

Just north of I-12 near Airline Highway

Along Highland Road near Staring Lane

Along Choctaw Drive near I-110

Along North Acadian Thruway near Florida Boulevard

Along Gardere Lane near Ben Burge Park

Entergy says it expects to have power restored to these areas by 12 a.m. Sunday morning.