Power restored for most in EBR Parish following Saturday outages
BATON ROUGE - Thousands were left without power following multiple outages in East Baton Rouge Parish Saturday.
According to Entergy, about 7,000 of their customers were affected by the power outages amid thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.
The most affected areas were the following:
- Just north of I-12 near Airline Highway
- Along Highland Road near Staring Lane
- Along Choctaw Drive near I-110
- Along North Acadian Thruway near Florida Boulevard
- Along Gardere Lane near Ben Burge Park
Entergy says it expects to have power restored to these areas by 12 a.m. Sunday morning.