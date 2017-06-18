72°
Power restored for most after East Baton Rouge outages
BATON ROUGE - Electricity has been restored for the majority of Entergy customers after inclement weather in East Baton Rouge Parish caused thousands to lose power.
According to Entergy, about 6,000 customers lost power during the afternoon storm.
Those most affected by the first outage appeared to be in the area just south of I-12, east of Airline Highway. A second outage was also reported along Hooper Road.
Entergy says it is working to restore power to the hundreds who remain without power.
