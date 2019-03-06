34°
Power restored after vehicle strikes utility pole, knocks out electricity along College, Perkins area
BATON ROUGE - Crews have restored power to customers along Perkins Road and College Drive after a vehicle hit a utility pole Monday afternoon, resulting in an outage.
Several businesses in the area were without electricity, including the Walmart on College Drive. A restaurant on Perkins Road posted to their Facebook page Monday afternoon, showing a photo of a trailer that had apparently struck a utility pole.
According to Entergy's website, over 100 customers were still without power around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Power was restored before Tuesday morning.
