68°
Latest Weather Blog
Power restored after vehicle knocks out equipment in St. Gabriel
IBERVILLE PARISH - Power has been restored to customers after a morning outage in St. Gabriel.
According to Entergy, the outage was reported around 3:30 a.m. Authorities closed part of Highway 75 between Highway 74 and Bayou Paul Lane due to downed power lines. Entergy said a vehicle crashed into some equipment and caused the outage.
Authorities didn't say if any injuries were reported.
Power was restored and the roadway was back open before noon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Broome shows support during ExxonMobil turmoil
-
Sunday Journal celebrates Catholic Schools Week
-
Security camera spots man trying to break into local gun store
-
Deputies seeking thieves who stole equipment from Ascension Parish Lowe's
-
BRAC offical discusses ITEP, impact on expemptions for residents