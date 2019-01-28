68°
Power restored after vehicle knocks out equipment in St. Gabriel

Monday, January 28 2019
IBERVILLE PARISH - Power has been restored to customers after a morning outage in St. Gabriel.

According to Entergy, the outage was reported around 3:30 a.m. Authorities closed part of Highway 75 between Highway 74 and Bayou Paul Lane due to downed power lines.  Entergy said a vehicle crashed into some equipment and caused the outage.

Authorities didn't say if any injuries were reported.

Power was restored and the roadway was back open before noon.

