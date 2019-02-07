79°
Power restored after vehicle knocks out equipment in St. Gabriel
IBERVILLE PARISH - Power has been restored to customers after a morning outage in St. Gabriel.
According to Entergy, the outage was reported around 3:30 a.m. Authorities closed part of Highway 75 between Highway 74 and Bayou Paul Lane due to downed power lines. Entergy said a vehicle crashed into some equipment and caused the outage.
Authorities didn't say if any injuries were reported.
Power was restored and the roadway was back open before noon.
