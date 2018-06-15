Latest Weather Blog
Power restored after storms pound East Baton Rouge again Friday
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are without power once again as storms roll through the capital area for the third time in just as many days.
According to Entergy, more than 4,900 of its customers were without power as of 3 p.m. Friday. Electricity had been restored to most residents by 5 p.m. Those still experiencing outages are expected to have their service restored by around 7.
In addition to knocking out power, the afternoon storm flooded at least one street. It's the third time this week a summer shower's plagued city thruways. This time, an area of the Northgate area was filled with curb-high water. But, problem spots earlier this week - I-110 and the Acadian underpass - escaped serious issues Friday afternoon.
