Power restored after squirrel causes outages in EBR

4 hours 2 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 July 10, 2018 8:13 AM July 10, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to Entergy customers after a squirrel caused outages in Zachary and Baker Tuesday morning.

More than 2,700 customers were without power. According to an Entergy spokesperson, a squirrel got into some equipment and blew some fuses. The outages were reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. The spokesperson didn't say where the equipment was or if the squirrel survived. 

Power was restored to residents around 10 a.m.

