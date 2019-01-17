51°
Power restored after outage reported near Baton Rouge General

Thursday, January 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored after an outage was reported near Baton Rouge General Medical Center and the Mall of Louisiana Thursday morning.

The outage was reported before 6 a.m. near Bluebonnet Boulevard. Entergy had power restored to customers just before 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage wasn't released.

