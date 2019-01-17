51°
Latest Weather Blog
Power restored after outage reported near Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored after an outage was reported near Baton Rouge General Medical Center and the Mall of Louisiana Thursday morning.
The outage was reported before 6 a.m. near Bluebonnet Boulevard. Entergy had power restored to customers just before 6:30 a.m.
The cause of the outage wasn't released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former BRPD officer to appeal 2018 termination following shooting investigation
-
Third industrial plant downsizing in Zachary area
-
No arrests after woman shot to death in quiet Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Man who bought John Schneider's property willing to ''work something out''
-
Woman shot to death while dropping off friend in quiet Baton Rouge...