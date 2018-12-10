53°
Power restored after afternoon outage along Highland Road

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to over 700 customers after Entergy reported an outage along Highland Road between downtown and LSU.

The outage was reported around 12:42 p.m. The company originally estimated that power would be restored by 3 p.m., but had it back up just before 1 p.m. 

The cause of the outage has not been released at this time. 

