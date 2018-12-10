53°
Latest Weather Blog
Power restored after afternoon outage along Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to over 700 customers after Entergy reported an outage along Highland Road between downtown and LSU.
The outage was reported around 12:42 p.m. The company originally estimated that power would be restored by 3 p.m., but had it back up just before 1 p.m.
The cause of the outage has not been released at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Instant Classic: Zachary's late touchdown lifts Broncos past West Monroe 27-24
-
Zachary wins back to back titles after late game winning touchdown
-
John Curtis blows out Catholic High to win their 27th state title
-
U-High Cubs go back-to-back for first time in program history
-
Amite snaps 14-year title drought