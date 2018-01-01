23°
Power outages reported across three parishes

ASSUMPTION PARISH- Entergy is reporting hundreds of people are without power in Assumption, Ascension and St. John the Baptist Parish Monday morning.

There are 311 residents in Assumption Parish without power.

Almost 50 outages have been reported in Ascension Parish near the Tanger Outlet mall. Entergy said a transformer failed and crews were on their way to restore power as soon as possible.

According to the online map, St. John the Baptist Parish is reporting over customers without power. Crews were working to determine the cause of the outages.

To look at Entergy's power outage map, click here.

