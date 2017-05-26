Power outages caused by accident involving electrical pole

81°
May 26, 2017
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people are without power after a car crashed into a utility pole.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Florida Blvd. near Airline Hwy.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, one vehicle was involved in the crash, hitting a utility pole. The spokesperson said there were no major injuries in the crash, if any.

As of 8:00 p.m., about 900 Entergy customers are without power in the area surrounding the crash, according to a map of outages. That map can be seen here.

According to the DOTD, the exit ramp from Airline Hwy. to Florida Blvd. is closed.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

