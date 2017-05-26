Power outages caused by accident involving electrical pole

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people are without power after a car crashed into a utility pole.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Florida Blvd. near Airline Hwy.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, one vehicle was involved in the crash, hitting a utility pole. The spokesperson said there were no major injuries in the crash, if any.

As of 8:00 p.m., about 900 Entergy customers are without power in the area surrounding the crash, according to a map of outages. That map can be seen here.

According to the DOTD, the exit ramp from Airline Hwy. to Florida Blvd. is closed.

The exit ramp from US 61 North (Airline Highway) to US 190 East (Florida Boulevard) is blocked due to an accident. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 27, 2017





