Power outage strands roller coaster riders at amusement park

2 hours 2 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 May 28, 2018 8:08 PM May 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: KHQ
SANDUSKY, Ohio - A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio has left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides for about two hours.
  
A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole.
  
Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot-tall Millennium Force roller coaster. Park employees were helping people off of the rides.
  
Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.
