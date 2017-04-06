Power outage at Mall of Louisiana caused heavy traffic

BATON ROUGE – A power outage at the Mall of Louisiana caused a major traffic problem on Thursday afternoon.



The outage caused the traffic lights to go out on Bluebonnet Boulevard in front of the mall.



Entergy workers were on the scene working to fix the issue. Officials at the mall said about half of the stores inside were without electricity for about an hour.



However, shoppers say the outage lasted longer than that.



"It's horrible. that we come all the way here across town. We can't even get into the mall. Half of the stores are closed," shopper Kenneth Shepherd said.

When Shepherd was allowed in the mall, he said there was hardly anywhere to actually shop.

"Pretty much half of the mall was shut down. top and bottom floors no electricity. It looked like a ghost town inside the mall today," Shepherd said.

Some of the traffic lights were seen working properly again hours later, however Entergy has not released any details as to what caused the outage.