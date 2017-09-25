82°
Power failure knocks out power to hundreds Monday
BATON ROUGE – About eight-hundred Entergy customers were without power Monday afternoon due to a malfunction at a substation.
The outage was centered around the Monticello community. Areas along Greenwell Springs Road from N. Sherwood Forest to the Comite River were knocked off the grid around 2 o'clock.
Entergy said equipment at a power substation failed and crews were on site making repairs. Power could be out until midnight.
Click HERE to monitor outages.
