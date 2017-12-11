43°
Power being restored to hundreds of homes that experienced snow-related outages

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- The lights are coming back on for hundreds of homes that lost power during the snowfall on Friday.

Crews worked through the weekend to restore power to residences that lost electricity from snow-related causes. Only a couple hundred homes in Baton Rouge are still waiting on restoration.

But more than a thousand Tangipahoa Parish homes, however, are still in the dark.

Crews from Texas will continue to work to help the remaining customers without power for at least another day.

To look at an outage mag click here.

