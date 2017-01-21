74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pounds of marijuana stuffed in YETI cooler seized in drug bust

29 minutes 44 seconds ago January 21, 2017 Jan 21, 2017 Saturday, January 21 2017 January 21, 2017 3:35 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say a Baton Rouge man faces felony drug charges after narcotics agents seized three pounds of marijuana stuffed in a YETI cooler at his apartment complex Friday.

Arrest records say 20-year-old Brett Labasse was charged with distribution/manufacturing of schedule one drugs. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, agents recieved a warrant to search Labasse's Ben Hur Road apartment after conducting a controlled purchase earlier in the day.

Inside the apartment, agents seized more than three pounds of "high grade" marijuana that was being stored in a YETI cooler in Labasse's bedroom. Investigators say the marijuana is worth an estimated $8,000. 

Agents also seized nearly $30,000 in cash which Labasse admitted had been obtained by selling the drug.

Labasse was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days