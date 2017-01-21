Latest Weather Blog
Pounds of marijuana stuffed in YETI cooler seized in drug bust
BATON ROUGE – Deputies say a Baton Rouge man faces felony drug charges after narcotics agents seized three pounds of marijuana stuffed in a YETI cooler at his apartment complex Friday.
Arrest records say 20-year-old Brett Labasse was charged with distribution/manufacturing of schedule one drugs.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, agents recieved a warrant to search Labasse's Ben Hur Road apartment after conducting a controlled purchase earlier in the day.
Inside the apartment, agents seized more than three pounds of "high grade" marijuana that was being stored in a YETI cooler in Labasse's bedroom. Investigators say the marijuana is worth an estimated $8,000.
Agents also seized nearly $30,000 in cash which Labasse admitted had been obtained by selling the drug.
Labasse was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
