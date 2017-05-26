77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pound for pound, Dillard University is a physics powerhouse

2 hours 59 seconds ago May 26, 2017 May 26, 2017 Friday, May 26 2017 May 26, 2017 7:23 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

One of the smallest historically black colleges in the U.S. boasts a huge accomplishment. Dillard University in New Orleans graduates more physics majors - and, notably, more female physics majors - than far bigger schools with more resources.

With an enrollment of 1,200, Dillard ranks second in the country in black physics undergrads. The point was punctuated at Dillard's recent commencement exercises, with a keynote address from actress and singer Janelle Monae, a star of "Hidden Figures."

According to the American Institute of Physics, nine of the top 10 physics departments in the country - at black or white schools - producing the most African-American undergraduates in physics are at HBCUs. Dillard, the smallest on the list, has conferred 33 physics degrees since 2007, including nine to black women.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days