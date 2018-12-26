Latest Weather Blog
Potholes, water woes: New Orleans seeks more of tourist tax
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans' mayor says the city deserves to get a bigger percentage of the $166 million collected each year from a 15 percent surcharge on hotel rooms.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city of Mardi Gras fame receives barely more than 1 in 10 of each dollar collected from the taxes and fees visitors pay. The Southern tourist destination is grappling with longstanding infrastructure challenges, including potholes, drainage problems and sporadic drinking water issues.
Winning a bigger slice of the pie could be a tall political order for the new mayor - much of the money is earmarked for the Superdome and other state-owned institutions.
Tourism leaders have proposed a higher hotel tax, but Cantrell says that wouldn't be enough.
