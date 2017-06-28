83°
Pothole work on I-12 slows westbound traffic
BATON ROUGE – Crews filling potholes on I-12 slowed traffic Wednesday morning.
Two lanes of I-12 headed toward Baton Rouge from Livingston Parish were closed as crews patched holes on the highway. The lane closures were rolling – meaning traffic was allowed back in the lanes once crews finished one spot and moved to the next one.
