Pothole work on I-12 slows westbound traffic

BATON ROUGE – Crews filling potholes on I-12 slowed traffic Wednesday morning.

Two lanes of I-12 headed toward Baton Rouge from Livingston Parish were closed as crews patched holes on the highway. The lane closures were rolling – meaning traffic was allowed back in the lanes once crews finished one spot and moved to the next one.

Click HERE to monitor traffic flow live via WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz