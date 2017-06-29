Potentially deadly amoeba found in Louisiana water system

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana health officials say a potentially deadly amoeba has been detected in a Terrebonne Parish water system.



The Louisiana Department of Health says the presence of Naegleria fowleri has been found in the Schriever Water System. Officials said Thursday the tap water is safe to drink but residents are urged to avoid getting water in their noses.



The state notified the water system and town officials Thursday after routine testing confirmed the amoeba's presence.



LDH has asked the water system to convert its current disinfection method to the free chlorine method for 60 days to ensure that any remaining amoeba is eliminated. A chlorine burn involves boosting chlorine levels to one known to kill the amoeba and bio-film, known to provide a place for the amoeba to live.