Pot on stove causes apartment fire on Airline Highway

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an apartment fire on Airline Highway Friday afternoon.



The fire occurred around 4:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Firefighters arrived to the scene to find smoke coming from the apartment. The fire was discovered in the kitchen and crews were able to contain it.



It was determined that the cause of the fire was due to a pot left on the stove.



The apartment received an estimated $30,000 worth of damage, according to BRPD.



There are no reports of injuries.