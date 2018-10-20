Pot left unattended causes house fire on Tennessee Street

BATON ROUGE - A pot left unattended on a stove caused a house fire on Tennessee Street early Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Tennessee Street around 2:59 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the rear of the house. The neighbors knocked on the door to wake up the residence that were asleep when the fire started.

Everyone inside escaped safely. Firefighters did not find a working smoke detector in the house.

The house is considered a total loss, and a neighboring house received about $15,000 worth of damage.

Red Cross was called to assist the family.