79°
Latest Weather Blog
Pot left unattended causes house fire on Tennessee Street
BATON ROUGE - A pot left unattended on a stove caused a house fire on Tennessee Street early Saturday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Tennessee Street around 2:59 a.m.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the rear of the house. The neighbors knocked on the door to wake up the residence that were asleep when the fire started.
Everyone inside escaped safely. Firefighters did not find a working smoke detector in the house.
The house is considered a total loss, and a neighboring house received about $15,000 worth of damage.
Red Cross was called to assist the family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Louisiana Red Cross gives out free smoke alarms in two neighborhoods
-
LSU to wear uniforms saluting fallen WWI heroes Saturday
-
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion ahead of Friday drawing
-
Power restored in downtown Baton Rouge after electrical fire causes hours-long outage
-
Frustrated commuters call for officials to "raise hell" after Sunshine Bridge closure