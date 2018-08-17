Postal worker gets big surprise: Snake on the mailbox

86°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - Rain, snow, sleet, even barking dogs are fine, but a Kansas postal worker had to draw the line when he found a red tail boa constrictor draped over a mailbox.
  
The Kansas City Star reports that the letter carrier was delivering mail Friday in Overland Park, a Kansas City suburb. The huge snake was on the mailbox on the front porch.
  
The letter carrier called animal control. It took three officers to wrangle the reptile, which was taken to an animal rescue center.

  
Police spokesman John Lacy says the snake probably escaped from a nearby home. He was hopeful the owner would report it missing.
  
As for the letter carrier, he didn't stick around. The police department posted on Twitter, "The poor resident did not receive their mail today (obviously)."

