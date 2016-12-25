67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Postal Service to deliver express packages on Christmas

1 day 16 hours 11 minutes ago December 23, 2016 Dec 23, 2016 Friday, December 23 2016 December 23, 2016 11:02 AM in News
Source: WWL
By: Alicia Serrano

The U.S. Postal Service will deliver on Christmas Day.

Nikki Johnson, U.S. Postal Service communications specialist, told WWL that employees will be delivering express packages on Sunday. 

In order for a Christmas drop-off, packages must be mailed by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 using Express Delivery.

Self-service kiosks can also be used if the Postal Service counter is closed. The kiosks will calculate the cost of the package, which may be more than the usual 47 cent stamp.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days