Postal Service to deliver express packages on Christmas

The U.S. Postal Service will deliver on Christmas Day.

Nikki Johnson, U.S. Postal Service communications specialist, told WWL that employees will be delivering express packages on Sunday.

In order for a Christmas drop-off, packages must be mailed by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 using Express Delivery.

Self-service kiosks can also be used if the Postal Service counter is closed. The kiosks will calculate the cost of the package, which may be more than the usual 47 cent stamp.